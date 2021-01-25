Obituaries » Charles Kellers

Charles (Chuck) Keller was born in Strasburg, North Dakota on December 8, 1933, and passed away January 25, 2021 at the age of 88. He was the son of Edigi Keller and Anna Zather Keller.

He is survived by his wife, Dessie A. Brown Keller, and son Mark Keller and daughters Candace Lynn Keller Behlmer and Nancy Ann Keller. His grandchildren include Austin Charles Keller, Ashley E. Keller Volaric and Alexander P. Keller. Chuck’s great-grandchildren are Jack Charles Keller, Luke Michael Keller and Anna E. Volaric.

His surviving brothers and sisters are Mr. Winifrid Keller, Mr. August Keller, Mr. Pius Keller, Mrs. Romona Kelch, Mrs. Bernadine Hetzey and Mr. Leon (Butch) Keller. There are abundant nephews and nieces who will mourn his passing.

Mr. Keller traveled worldwide as a Manager of Engineering and won many awards in his chosen field of automation.

His absence will be felt by many.