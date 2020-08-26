Obituaries » Charles K. Gorbandt

Obituary Viewed 48 times















Charles “Charley” K. Gorbandt, 83 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Union, Kentucky. Charley was born in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Blanche and Everett Gorbandt. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, JoAnne Gorbandt and son, Charles Gorbandt. Left to mourn his passing is his son, Donald Gorbandt (Melissa); and his grandchildren, Matthew and Allison Gorbandt. Charley lived most of his life in Georgia, but for the past 11 years, he moved to Kentucky to be closer to his family. Charley was a proud alumnus of Georgia Tech and spent many years in transportation for Complete Auto Transit. He was a member of Roswell First Baptist Church and he really enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Georgia. He loved a fall Saturday afternoon at a Tech game cheering on his Yellow Jackets and enjoying a chili/slaw dog from the Varsity. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, catching an Atlanta Braves game and long walks with his boxer dogs. He will be remembered as a great father and grandfather and will be dearly missed. Visitation will take place on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5 to 6 PM at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042. Burial will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2410 Gentry Memorial Hwy, Pickens, SC 29671.