Charles J. Moore

Burial Date: March 16, 2021 Alllison & Rose Funeral Home Madison Avenue and Robbins Street Covington, KY March 16, 12 p.m.

Charles Junior Moore age 40. Passed to his eternal home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at his Newport, KY residence. He was an stockman for the Central Caryout, Newport, KY. Surviving are his: parents Peter and Carol Webster Koching; wife Angel Moore; son Chris Drew; sister Marie Domingus; brothers Mike Searp, Christoper Moore, Robert Gary, Mike Davis, Arnold Johnson and Quincy Davis. Visitation Tuesday, March 16th 10AM until hour of service at 12 Noon at the Alllison & Rose Funeral Home, Madison Avenue and Robbins Street, Covington, Kentucky. Interment Brewsaugh Cemetery, Corinth, KY. Family and friends are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.