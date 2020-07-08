Obituaries » Charles Horn
Charles Horn
July 8, 2020
Charles “Charlie” Horn, 88, of Hebron, passed away Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020 at his home.
Charlie was a graduate of Covington Holmes High School. He was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Charlie was a longstanding member of Bullittsville Christian Church and the Hebron Lions Club. He was a Master Mason and member of Hebron Lodge # 757 and a longtime member of Florence Star Chapter O.E.S. # 559.
Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean Siekman Horn in 1990; daughter, Tonia Renee Gaffey in 2017; his parents, Pleasant and Grace Webb Horn; and his siblings.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Betty Johnson; nephew and caregiver, Keith Feldhaus; a host of nieces and nephews; and a sister in law, Vera Horn.
Visitation is Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Bullittsville Christian Church, Burlington. Funeral services to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Masonic Rites to be offered at 11:45 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.