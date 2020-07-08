Obituaries » Charles Horn

Bullittsville Christian Church 3094 Petersburg Road Burlington, KY 41005 July 14, 12 p.m.

Charles “Charlie” Horn, 88, of Hebron, passed away Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020 at his home.

Charlie was a graduate of Covington Holmes High School. He was a United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Charlie was a longstanding member of Bullittsville Christian Church and the Hebron Lions Club. He was a Master Mason and member of Hebron Lodge # 757 and a longtime member of Florence Star Chapter O.E.S. # 559.

Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean Siekman Horn in 1990; daughter, Tonia Renee Gaffey in 2017; his parents, Pleasant and Grace Webb Horn; and his siblings.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Betty Johnson; nephew and caregiver, Keith Feldhaus; a host of nieces and nephews; and a sister in law, Vera Horn.

Visitation is Tuesday July 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Bullittsville Christian Church, Burlington. Funeral services to immediately follow at 12:00 Noon. Masonic Rites to be offered at 11:45 a.m. Interment, with military honors, will be in Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Hebron. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Hebron is serving the family.