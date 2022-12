Obituaries » Charles H. White, III

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

White, Charles, H. III., 78, of Covington, KY, passed away December 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Charles was a mechanic for P & R Auto Body. He is preceded by his Parents; Charles and Myrtle White Jr. He is survived by her Daughter; Tanya Bishop. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.