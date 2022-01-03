Obituaries » Charles F. Quisenberry

Charles Fredrick Quisenberry, 94 years of age, of Florence, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 3, 2022. Charles was born in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Gordon and Cleo Quisenberry. He is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Irene Quisenberry. Charles is survived by his loving daughter, Teresa Dietz (David); granddaughter, Rachel Dietz-Pearson (Steve); grandson, Alan Charles Dietz (Amber); brothers, Gordon Quisenberry (Estelle) and Robert Quisenberry. He was the loving great grandfather of Bailey Dietz, Ava Dietz, Eleanor Dietz, Abigail Irene Pearson and Leah Pearson. Charles also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Rosie. Charles proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was an active and longtime member at Florence Baptist Church. He will be remembered for the gift of making others smile and laugh with his many well-known jokes. Services will be held at the convenience of the family on Friday, January 7, 2022. Entombment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, in Erlanger, KY. Memorial donations are suggested to the SPCA, 11900 Conrey Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249.