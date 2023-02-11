Obituaries » Charles F. Braunwart Cosgrove

Burial Date: February 16, 2023 St. Paul Church 7301 Dixie Highway Florence, KY 41042 Feb. 16, 12 p.m.

Florence – Charlene F. Braunwart (neé: Cosgrove), 90 years of age entered into rest on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Charlene was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to her late parents Joseph and Edith (neé: Berriman) Cosgrove. She is also preceded in death by her husband Ronald John Braunwart, Sr. and her daughters, Charlene Macaluso and Muriel Jones. Charlene is survived by her children, Ronald Braunwart, Donald Braunwart (Monica), Angie Coshnitzke (Jim), Tim Braunwart, and Mary Ann Braunwart. She will also be missed by her 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Noon at St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, Kentucky 41042. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky.