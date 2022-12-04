Obituaries » Charles D. Duvall

Burial Date: December 8, 2022 Stith Funeral Home (Hebron) 2988 Phyllis Court HEBRON, KY 41048 Dec. 8, 12 p.m.

Charles David Duvall, “Dave” of Walton, KY, born December 27th, 1958, aged 63, died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Monticello, Kentucky. Dave is survived by his wife of 43 years Jacquelyn Duvall; children, Clayton Duvall, Jessica Elkins and Janell Duvall; his grandchildren, Charlee Duvall and Joanna Elkins; sisters, Robin Duvall and Buffy Pauly. He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Ruth Duvall; brothers Mark Duvall and Curt Duvall.

Dave graduated from Boone County High School in 1976 and went on to work for American Airlines for 17 years before following his dreams of owning his own business. He was an aspiring carpenter and entrepreneur and started his business 25 years ago, proudly named Duvall Construction and Remodeling. His hard work and humble character paved way for many successes throughout his life. He shared a love for hunting and fishing with his son and recently purchased land in southern Kentucky deeming it “Valhalla” in hopes he could continue making memories with his family after retirement.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend and will always be remembered for his honesty and integrity. Everyone who knew Dave knew that he was an extremely kind, giving and brave man who loved his family deeply. Dave had a passion for adventure and spent his downtime traveling to some of his favorite places in Aruba, Costa Rica and even South Africa.

The Visitation will be from 10AM – 12 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 12PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Court, Hebron, KY 41048. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY.