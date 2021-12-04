Obituaries » Charles C. True

Burial Date: December 10, 2021

Charles “Charlie” Calvin True, age 89, of Taylor Mill, passed away Saturday, December 4th 2021. He was born August 29, 1932 in Covington, KY to James K. and Beulah Francis True. Married to his loving wife Toby Wells True for 60 years. A graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and Xavier University. Retired teacher and coach. Mentored generations of Kentucky and Ohio high school athletes and students. He was inducted into Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of fame and Northern Kentucky Athletic Directors Hall of Fame. A proud member of Eastern Kentucky University Worn Cleat Club, and the E club. Founder of Boone County Knothole. Charles was a proud father and is survived by his 3 sons, Chuck (Michelle) of Ft. Thomas, Todd (Kim) of Hoover, AL and Kris (Karen) of Olive Branch, MS and 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Toby Wells True, his parents, his 4 siblings, Ruth F. Noll, Joe True, James K. True Jr. and Fenton True, and Grandson John Kyler True. Visitation 5-7 pm Friday, December 10, 2021 followed by 7 pm Funeral all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial 10 AM Saturday Riverside Cemetery.