Charles (Chuck) Falck, 89 of Fr. Wright, KY passed away on January 24, 2022. He is preceded in death by his late wife Lois Falck (Moffet). Chuck is the loving husband to Ann Falck (Elsbernd Whittle); dear father of Steve Falck and granddaughter Tasha Falck. He is also survived by many stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Chuck was the son of the late John and Caroline Falck.

He was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania later moving to Erlanger, Kentucky.

Chuck served in the Army during the Korean War where he was awarded multiple Purple Hearts and earned both the Combat Infantryman and Parachutist Badges.

Chuck was very involved with the Boy Scouts and a volunteer for many other groups including the Erlanger Fire Department. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.

He worked as an electrician for the Disabled American Veterans.

Chuck had a wonderful kind spirit and will be missed by many.

