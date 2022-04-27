Obituaries » Charles Arrasmith

Burial Date: May 3, 2022

Charles “Arbo” Arrasmith, 83, of Burlington, KY passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Arbo was a lifelong native of Burlington, KY where he owned and operated his own business as a Farm Equipment Repairman. Upon retiring after more than 60 years he later turned his business over to his son Chuck. Charles “Arbo” was born to the late Claude and Alice (nee: Portwood) Arrasmith. He is survived by his loving wife of 59yrs, Mildred (nee: Rose) Arrasmith and their children, Karen Arrasmith, Dona nee: Arrasmith (Tim) Ducker and Charles (Rachel) Arrasmith. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, Travis, Matthew, Katelyn, Kelsey, Corbin, Cheyan, Kristyn along with 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 11am to 1pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes, Burlington, KY with burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery.