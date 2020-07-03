Obituaries » Charles A. Riggs

U.S. Veteran Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 80 times















Charles (“Charlie”) Albert Riggs, Jr., of Fort Thomas, KY passed away on July 3, 2020 at the age of 98. Born December 1, 1921, in Dayton, Ky, Charlie was predeceased by his loving wife, Evelyn Frances (née Coward) Riggs, his parents, Charles Albert and Clara Morris Riggs, Sr., and a brother, Morris Riggs. Charlie was raised in Fort Thomas and graduated from Highlands High School in 1939 where he started the school newspaper, The Hilltopper, and served as its first editor. After graduating from the University of Cincinnati in 1943 with a BE degree in engineering science, he worked as a quality engineer for Chrysler from 1943-1945 in wartime production of B-29 aircraft engines. In 1945 he joined the US Navy and attended Midshipmen’s School at Cornell University, then served as an ensign on the USS Shea DM-30 until 1946. After leaving the Navy, Charlie worked in industrial equipment sales for several years before starting his own firm as a manufacturers’ representative. In the mid-1960’s he joined a fledgling precast concrete company, Trenwa, as its President and built it into a thriving family business. Charlie met the love of his life, Frances, when he spotted her at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Thomas and timed his departure after the service to meet her on the way out. They married in 1948 and settled in Fort Thomas where they raised three daughters and two sons. A passionate tennis player, Charlie played regularly into his late 80’s. Among other interests, he and Frances loved to travel, taking many cruises and international trips. They also loved to spend winters at their condo in Marco Island, Florida, occasionally calling their children in mid-winter to tell them how nice their weather was. Charlie is survived by his five children: Sandra (Marc) Kuhnhein of Cold Spring, KY; Marita (John) Reed of Sun Lakes, AZ; Allan (Martha) Riggs of Mt. Pleasant, MI; Keith (Becky) Riggs of Cincinnati and Debbie (Steve) Wahlbrink of Fort Thomas. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Kim Greene, Julie Bassett, Blake Reed, Tammy Robinson, Ellen Dunlap, Emily Wright, Austin Riggs, Liz Riggs, Reid Wahlbrink, and Chad Wahlbrink; and 17 great-grandchildren. While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life and legacy of compassion and generosity that touched many lives. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 220 S. Fort Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 or the Fort Thomas Education Foundation, 28 N Fort Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas KY 41075.