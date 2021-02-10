Obituaries » Charles A. Perkins

Services will be set for a future date to be determined.

Charles Allen Perkins, age 89 of Walton, Kentucky passed away on February 10, 2021. Charles was born on November 16, 1931 in Ludlow, Kentucky. He worked until retirement as a machinist at General Electric. A practical man, his wisdom and gentle personality will be greatly missed. Adept at fixing things, there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t try to build or repair. He will be fondly remembered for his love of gardening, fishing, and reading a good western or mystery. Charles was preceded in death by his Wife Shirley (Sinclair) Perkins, his Parents Charles and Clara (Limerick) Perkins, his Sisters Charlotte Tashiro and Alice Osterbrook. He is survived by his Son Charles Perkins, of Florence, KY, his Daughter Jennifer Kouns (Robert) of Union, KY, his Daughter Heather Woeste of Union, KY, his Granddaughters Mckenzie Kouns, Emma Kouns, and Emily Woeste, and his Grandson Andrew Woeste. A celebration of life is being planned in his honor. Memorial Contributions may be made to the National Arbor Day Foundation, 211 North 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508.