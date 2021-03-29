Obituaries » Charles A. Ohmer

Burial Date: April 5, 2021 St. Benedict's Catholic Church 338 East 17th Street Covington, KY April 5, 1 p.m.

Charles Anthony Ohmer was born on November 1, 1934 in Newport, Kentucky and passed away on March 29, 2021 in Covington, Kentucky.

He will be remembered as a kind, devote, eccentric family man and friend to all.

He joined the Navy prior to graduating from Newport Catholic High School and was extremely proud of his military service.

He was predeceased in death by his wife, Rita (nee Cross) Ohmer, his parents, Charles and Pauline (nee Spatz) Ohmer, his siblings, Bill Keen, Jane Henry, Audrey Ohmer, Pauline Huninghake, and Audrey (Babe) Ohmer.

He leaves behind 6 children; Jenny (nee Maloney) Bruno, Joyce (nee Maloney) Wallace, Cheri Schuster (Joe), Corey Ohmer, Melanie Lyons (Gary), and Doud Ohmer. 11 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren with the 4th expected in June, so many nieces and nephews, all of whom he treasured.

His Hobby was work; the Navy, U.S. Post Office, Boron, Value City, Pinkerton, Fifth Third Bank (a couple of times), St. Benedict’s School and McDonald’s. Some were concurrent with each other.

He was active with St. Benedict’s, at the school and the church.

He enjoyed people, he was outgoing and friendly, never met a stranger.

Life will be different for those of us who remain.

He left this world full of optimism, with plans for the coming days, months and years.

Although he won’t be there with us physically, he will always be with us in Spirit.