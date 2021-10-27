Obituaries » Charles A. Benge

Burial Date: November 2, 2021

Charles Allen Benge, Sr., 61, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Covington. He was born January 20, 1960, in Covington, a son of the late John E. and Rhoda McNeil Benge. Surviving are one daughter, Pamela Sue Benge; son Charles Allen Benge, Jr; one brother, James A. Benge (Michelle); three sisters, Linda Lancaster; Thelma Ellen Stone (Tim); Velma Ann Benge; five grandchildren, Justin Phillips, James, Kaleb and Jacob Smith and Nicholas Runck and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Shane Ward. Services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, where friends may call one hour prior to the services on Tuesday. Interment will be at a later date at Floral Hills Cemetery.