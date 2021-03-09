Obituaries » Charlene M. O'Reilly

Charlene O’Reilly, 80 of Villa Hills, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Charlene loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a loving mother and best friend to her family who survives her: children Lisa Neff and John (Anita) Neff; grandchildren Joshua Ray, Amy Neff and Johnny Neff; 3 great grandchildren; sister Pam Puckett; many extended family members and friends. Charlene is preceded in death by her husband Bob O’Reilly and daughter Jennifer Ray. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing while in the funeral home.