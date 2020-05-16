Obituaries » Cecilia Moeckel

Services at the convenience of the family.

Cecilia Moeckel, 92 of Alexandria, Kentucky passed away on May 16, 2020 at St Elizabeth Edgewood, Kentucky. Cecilia grew up in Dayton, Kentucky attending St. Bernard’s Church and School. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, and attending sports activities with her children and grandchildren. Cecilia was a very loving, caring person and loved her family very much. Cecilia was born May 2, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Joseph and Adelaide Freudiger. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Raymond E. Moeckel, Sr., Daughter, Dianna Tidwell, Sons, Johnny and Dennis Moeckel, Grandson, Scotty Chenot. Cecilia is survived by her Daughters, Linda (Bob) Edgar, Wanda Henry, Donna Crawford, and Cecilia Key, Sons, David (Terri) Rodgers, and Raymond Moeckel, Jr. Also 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. A Catholic Blessing will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky.