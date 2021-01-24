Obituaries » Cecilia G. Meier

Burial Date: January 29, 2021 Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005 Jan. 29, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 69 times















Cecilia “Sug” G. Meier, age 87, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021. Cecilia was born October 8, 1933 in Covington, Kentucky to the late George and Cecilia Veeneman. She loved to travel and vacation with her family and senior groups. Cecilia loved to garden and tend to her flowers, but most of all she loved her family and grandchildren.

Cecilia is survived by her daughters: Gina (Jerry) Tolbert of Florence, Lisa (Mike) Whitlock of Burlington, sons: Bob (Martha) Meier of Edgewood, Tom (Ellenann) Meier of Lexington, grandchildren: Gerry, Rachel, Bethany, Chris, Adria, Katie, Tamsin, Johnathon, Nathan, Hannah, Nicolas, Noah, 7 great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends. Cecilia is preceded in death by her husband: Thomas Meier, parents, and siblings: Richard Veeneman, Peg Manera, and Dorothy Baumann.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at Linnemann Funeral Home, Burlington. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, January 29 at 12:00 pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Burlington. Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks will be required by all guests at the funeral home, church, and cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Cecilia’s name to the Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Association, or St Elizabeth Hospice.