James S. Wells, 29 of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. James enjoyed gardening and interior design. A generous, loving person with a charismatic demeanor and a great smile, James will truly be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his siblings Trevor (Randi) Stith and Ashley (Andrew) Stith; partner Joel Wilson; nieces Caitlyn, Audrey, Kendall and Haley; nephew to be; many extended family members and friends. James was preceded in death by his mother Brenda Johnson Wells and grandparents Mary Lou and Robert Johnson. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.