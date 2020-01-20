Obituaries » Cecil Baker

Burial Date: January 22, 2020 Beaver Lick Baptist Church 11460 US-42 Union, KY Jan. 22, 1 p.m.

Cecil Baker, age 89 of Walton, KY passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospice. He was born the son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Laura (Osborn) Baker on February 14, 1930 in Barboursville, KY. Cecil worked for Kroger at their meat processing plant until his retirement after 42 years. He was a member of Beaver Lick Baptist Church. Cecil’s greatest joy was old country music. He would love to sit and listen to one of his thousands of old records, especially Johnny Cash.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara L. (Fuqua) Baker; his siblings, Clarence Baker, Kenneth Baker, Faye Ballard, Les Baker, Myrtle Zelsky, Vernon Baker, and Loren Baker.

Cecil is survived by his children, Syreta (Greg) Duvall, Deborah Baker, Frank (Julie) Baker, and Donald Baker; six grandchildren, Michelle (Andrew) Jones, Nathan (Melody) Keenan, Anthony (Sarah) Baker, Stacey (Eric) Cardenas, Megan Baker, and Brandy Baker; eleven great grandchildren, Garreth, Lauren, Logan, Caleb, Tyler, Paige, Clara, Anthony Jr., Canton, Gracie, and Kayla.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM at Beaver Lick Baptist Church, 11460 US-42, Union, KY 41091. Burial will follow at Richwood Cemetery.