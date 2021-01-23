Obituaries » Cathy R. Mueller Craddock

Burial Date: January 30, 2021

Cathy R. Craddock Mueller, 63, of Florence, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood. She was employed with Citi Bank in Florence.

Cathy enjoyed her time spent at the beach, watching true crime shows, cross word puzzles, going out to eat, and spending quality time with her family and friends.

Survivors include daughter, Nicole (Blake) Keyes; son, Matt Mueller; companion, Danny Stutts; granddaughter, Cordelia “Cordy” Keyes; brother, Donald Ray (Pam) Craddock; sister, Lois Hitch; lifelong friend, April Shinkle; and her fur baby, Callie.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn, and attendance is limited to 50% of the church’s capacity while still maintaining six feet of social distance. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at Sand Run Baptist Church, 1327 North Bend Road, Hebron, KY 41048.