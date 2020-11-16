Obituaries » Cathy J. MacDonald

Burial Date: November 25, 2020 St. Thomas Church 26 E. Villa Place Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Nov. 25, 12 - 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 1 times















Cathy Jean MacDonald, 68, of Highland Heights, KY, passed away on Monday, November 16th. She was retired from VA as a Facilities Administrative Assistant. She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Natalie (nee. Sczerbicki) MacDonald. Cathy is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Dan) Lickert; sister, Patricia (Keith) Donnelly and granddaughters, Madison & Allison Lickert as well as her ex husband, Robin Shalkey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 25th at St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas, KY. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the Holly Hill Children’s Home, 9599 Summer Hill Rd., California, KY 41007.