Cathy E. Zerhusen

Burial Date: February 21, 2023 Christ Chapel 3819 Turfway Rd. Erlanger, KY 41018 Feb. 21, 11:30 a.m.

Cathy Elizabeth Zerhusen, 74, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. She was O.R. Technician for the United States Army. She was a Staff Sergeant for the U.S. Army from 1976-1996, was an honorary member of the American Legion and served in Dessert Storm. Cathy was a member of Catholic Order of Forrester, Christ’s Chapel, and she was a member of Young at Heart at the church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Louise Zerhusen; her brother, Stephen Zerhusen; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Cathy leaves behind her siblings, Linda (Larry) Bohart, Carol (Steve) Holthaus, and Ralph David (Shauna) Zerhusen.

She also leaves behind her dear nieces and nephews, Julie, Joseph, Stephen, Michelle, Gary, Grant, Elizabeth, Matthew, Amy, Ella, Maggie, Shannon, Lisa, and Michael; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of life service will be on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 11:30AM at Christ Chapel Church in Erlanger, KY. She will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth 1 Medical Village Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017, and Christ’s Chapel 3819 Turfway Rd. Erlanger, KY 41018.