Cathryn L. Fugazzi

Cathryn Lee Fugazzi, age 52, of Florence passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood.

Beloved wife of Leonard “Lenny” Carboina of Florence and dear mother of Chelsey Fugazzi of Florence and Alex Mohring of Hamilton, Ohio. Step-mother of Vincent Carboina. Loving grandmother of Ella Lombardi, Rosalie Lombardi, Clara Frank and Aiden Mohring. Loving daughter of Joseph and Verna Fugazzi. Sister of Joseph (Julie) Fugazzi, Carolyn (Ron) Fugazzi, Amy Fugazzi, James (Susan) Fugazzi and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation 1 – 3pm, with private funeral services to follow, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at SWINDLER AND CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, INDEPENDENCE. Burial in St Cecilia Cemetery, Independence.