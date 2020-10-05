Obituaries » Catherine V. Brown

Burial Date: October 9, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Oct. 9, 3 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 53 times















Catherine V. “Kitty” Brown (née Baumstark), 71 years of age, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. Kitty was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to her late parents, James and Carlene Baumstark. Left to mourn her passing is her beloved husband of 25 years, Art Brown; her brother Michael Baumstark, Sr.; her two nephews, James Baumstark (Elizabeth) and Michael Baumstark, Jr. (Teresa); great nieces and nephews Tyler Baumstark (Sydney), Riley Baumstark, Corey Baumstark, and Carley Baumstark; her step-daughters, Teresa Smiley (John) and Melinda McKinney (Darren); grandchildren, Justin Smiley, Cameron McKinney, and Casey McKinney. Kitty had a great love for animals, particularly, Standard Poodles. She is preceded in death by two of her dear poodles, Vixon and Katie. Kitty will be greatly missed by her loyal poodle Gracie. Kitty worked for 31 years for H & R Block in Florence. She loved nature and enjoyed theater, art, and paintings. Kitty was an avid hockey fan and a season ticket holder to the Cincinnati Cyclones. She was also a member of the Tristate Volunteers. Visitation will take place on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 6120 South Gilmore Road, Suite 206, Cincinnati, OH 45014.