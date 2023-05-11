Obituaries » Catherine S. Rump

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Catherine “Cathy” Sue Rump, 63, of Florence, KY, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Born in Covington, KY, on February 11, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Ralph “Herm” and Barbara Mersch. Cathy was a 1979 graduate of Holmes High School where she was an award-winning track star. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. Cathy’s family was the most important thing in her life. She also babysat all the neighborhood children and considered them all to be part of her extended family. Cathy also enjoyed Bowling and competed on several leagues with her husband Charles. In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her sister: Beverly Sizelove. Cathy is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years: Charles “Chubby” Rump; sons: Chris (Stephanie) Rump and Joe (Jenni) Rump; daughter: Lindsay Rump; brothers: Mark (Debbie) Mersch, Gary Mersch and Timmy Mersch; sisters: Diane (Darrin) Robinson, Nancy Mersch and Laura Mersch; grandchildren: C.J. Rump, Anna Rump, Hope Rump, Jasmine Rump, Alexis Jones, Brody Rump Bentley Rump, Brendan Rump and Kenzie Hughes and her devoted friend: Charlie, her dog. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.