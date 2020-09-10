Obituaries » Catherine R. Collins

Burial Date: September 17, 2020 St. Joseph Catholic Church 4011 Alexandria Pike Cold Spring, KY 41076 Sept. 17, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 32 times















Catherine Regina Collins, 78, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020 at her Alexandria home with family at her side. She was an Office Manager for the Insurance Company of North America and a bookkeeper with D.R. Fulfillment. Her favorite job, however, was being Grandma to her grandchildren. She loved being a grandmother and took great pride in it. Catherine was a member of St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring and was a devout Catholic. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Anthony and Helen (nee Muench) Armenti, sisters, Rosemary Armenti, and Judy Smith. Catherine is survived by her loving husband, Jack “Pete” Collins, Jr. of Alexandria, KY, son, Dr. Christopher P. (Angela) Collins of Independence, KY, grandson, Patrick Collins, granddaughter, Sophia Collins. Visitation will be 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Newport Central Catholic High School, In Memory of Catherine R. Collins, 13 Carothers Road Newport, KY 41071.