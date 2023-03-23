Obituaries » Catherine M. Jones Patrick

Catherine Marie (Neé: Patrick) Jones, 89 years of age, entered into rest on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Catherine was born in Elsmere, Kentucky to her late parents Arthur W. and Amanda Patrick. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Orville C. Jones, and brothers, Philip and Richard Patrick. Catherine is survived by her loving daughter, Terri Jones and her sons, Jeff Jones, Dan Jones (Jeanie) and Brad Jones (Susan). She will be greatly missed by her beloved grandchildren, Brady Jones (Jessica), Danielle Jones, Nichole Jones, Haley Kennedy (Grant), and Blake Jones. Catherine will be remembered for her love of family, her church, singing, shopping, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She and her husband also enjoyed the time they spent in Lakeland, Florida over the winters. Friends and family will gather on Monday, March 27, 2023, for a visitation at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Burlington Baptist Church, 3031 Washington St, Burlington, KY 41005.