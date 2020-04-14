Obituaries » Catherine Kohlkepp

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Catherine Kohlhepp (nee: Cuban), 101, of Ft. Wright, KY, passed away just shy of her 102nd birthday peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Rosedale Green in Covington, KY. Catherine was a homemaker for more than 30yrs. and was active on the Villa Madonna College Women’s Guild where she would raise funds for the college. More importantly she was a loving and devoted mother to all 6 of her sons. She is survived by loving children; William G. (Elaine) of Ft. Mitchell, KY, Robert J. (Linda) of Covington, KY, Jerome C. (Diane) of Covington, KY, Thomas E. (Linda) of Edgewood, KY, James A. (Jeanette) of Crescent Springs, KY and Joseph H. (Virginia) Kohlhepp of Hebron, KY along with 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Kohlhepp, a successful Certified Public Account in NKY for many years. Cliff and Catehrine were married for over 50yrs. prior to his passing. Services for Mrs. Kohlhepp will be at the convenience of the family with entombment to follow at St. Mary Mausoleum in Ft. Mitchell, KY.