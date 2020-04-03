Obituaries » Catherine A. Ringo

Catherine Ann Ringo

On April 3rd, 2020, we lost a bright soul, loving sister, mother and grandmother when Catherine Ann Ringo passed away at the age of 69.

Do obituaries need a format? Do I have to follow the introduction, life stories and funeral plan template? I’m not the first nor will I be the last to wonder, especially now. She would tell me to do it my way. My mother, Catherine Ann Ringo, died on April 3rd, 2020. Yes, 33 years ago to the day, she brought me into this world. She will always be with me.

I wish I had the words to encapsulate my mother. I’m glad that I can’t.

I am blessed that Cathy was my mom. I am blessed that I grew up with her contagious laughter and her illuminating smile. I wish everyone knew her greatest hits, “You are my Sunshine” and “The Bear Song.” I am saddened that her grandchildren won’t hear them from the original artist.

She was always the first person on the dance floor, making her own lyrics to the songs she didn’t know. It didn’t matter, she was having fun. It is impossible for me to tell you who she was because she was a rainbow and I’m shade blind (literally and figuratively). It’s not fair for me to be the only author of her story but in these trying times where we’re unable to gather, we can’t share together. We will have a Celebration of Life once we’re all able to reunite. Until we’re able to celebrate my mom, hug your family and call those you can’t. Most importantly, turn that frown upside down.

Cathy has rejoined her father, Robert Lamping. She is survived by her mother, Doris Lamping; her son, Matt (Amy), and granddaughter, Evelyn; brothers Victor (Mary) Lamping and Christopher (Jeannie) Lamping; and countless best-friends.