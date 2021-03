Obituaries » Catherine A. Krebs

No services will be held at this time.

Catherine Ann Krebs, 68, passed away at home after a long illness on March 9, 2021. She was the loving wife of Sam Krebs, mother of Brian Krebs, and sister to Teresa Holt-Mauch. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Catherine’s name to Bluegrass Hospice Care. No services will be held at this time.