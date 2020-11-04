Obituaries » Casey L. Sallee

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Casey L. Sallee, age 29, of Union, KY, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Florence, KY. Casey was an electrical worker and enjoyed listening to music, especially classic rock.

His father, Terry Lee Sallee preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Amberly Sallee and Kimberlynn Sallee; mother and step-father, Kim and David Parsons; siblings, Kayla Sallee, Justin Tudor, Sarah Sallee, and Stanley Sallee; and grandfather, Terry Lee Sallee, I.

Casey was deeply loved by his family and friends. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Walton Cemetery.