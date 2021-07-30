Obituaries » Carroll Stewart

Burial Date: August 6, 2021 Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home 11382 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 Aug. 6, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 12 times















Carroll “John” Stewart, age 79, of Fruitland Park, FL went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was born in Independence, KY on October 3, 1941; the son of the late James Harvey and Annabelle Stewart. John was a member of the Bradford Masonic Lodge #123 in Independence, KY. After owning and running a successful diesel repair service, he retired to Florida to live out his days enjoying nature and the outdoors, whether that was mowing his lawn or tinkering around working in his garage.

Preceding John in death were his parents; two brothers, Howard Stewart and Chase Stewart; one sister, Wanda “Babe” Israel and one nephew, Harold Stewart. Those left surviving to carry on John’s legacy include his loving children, Mark Stewart and Kelli (Glenn) Mathis; grandchildren, Brittany Stewart, Paige (Sam) Wier and Tyler Mathis; siblings, Margaret Kitts, Donna Fancher and Brenda Young; as well as many other relatives and friends who are now emptier upon his passing.

A visitation celebrating John’s life will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. A Masonic service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM, followed by a funeral service all at the funeral home. John will then be laid to rest at Independence Cemetery in Independence, KY. Expressions of sympathy in John’s name may be made to the Bradford Masonic Lodge #123, 5403 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051.