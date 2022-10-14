Obituaries » Carroll C. Rice

Burial Date: October 22, 2022

Carroll C. “Bud” Rice, Jr., 85 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 14, 2022. Bud was born in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Sue Younger and Carroll C. Rice, Sr. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to the late, Patsy K. Rice (nee’ Clore). Bud leaves behind his loving daughters, Terri Rice Hopcus (Nelson) and Susan Allen. He was the proud grandfather of Curtis Ransdell (Spencer) and Lindsey Ransdell Parece (Mike); beloved great grandfather of Jordan, Nora, Chris (Jesse), Lisa and great-great grandfather of Evelyn Rose. Bud was the dear brother of Tom Rice (Anita), Barbara Ann Twehues, Eileen Caldwell, Gail Johnson (Mike), Sheila Riehemann (Fred), and Pat Coldiron (Jim). He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews all of whom he loved dearly. He is also preceded in death by his stepfather, Donald Younger and his beloved grand dog, Izzy. Bud proudly served in the United States Army. After his time in the service, he spent many years as an Auditor for Delta Airlines. He was a long-time member of Burlington Baptist Church and a proud member of the Masonic Lodge #264 in Burlington. Bud loved working on his farm where he raised cattle, tobacco and his garden. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, Westerns, and the Kentucky Wildcats. His greatest joy was being an avid cheerleader and supporter of his great granddaughter’s volleyball games at Conner Middle and Conner High School. Bud extremely enjoyed being with family and friends both at home and in Venice, Florida, he will be greatly missed. Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Burlington Baptist Church, 3031 Washington Street, Burlington, KY 41005. Burial will immediately follow at Burlington Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Burlington Baptist Church.