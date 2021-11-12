Obituaries » Carrie D. Addison-Sparks

Carrie DeNae Addison-Sparks age 44, of Independence, Ky passed away on Friday November 12, 2021. She graduated from Scott High School, then got married to current husband William J Sparks Jr of 20 years. She is survived by her three children Corey (Tabatha) Goins, Cheyenne (David) Sparks, and William Wyatt Sparks. She was a loving grandmother to 8 beautiful grandkids, Dakota, Kayden, Kyla, little Davy, Malakai, Gabriel, Riley, and Kara-Lyn.

Carrie will be especially remembered for her love of dance and painting. She was known to be proudly high maintenance, she was in love with Upchurch, Savannah Dexter, and Bebe Rexha.

Her favorite saying that she even wrote on the mirror and would tell people is “Look in the mirror and tell yourself your fu**ing awesome.”

Arrangements are pending at this time, Please scroll to the bottom of this page to make a donation to Carrie’s memorial fund.