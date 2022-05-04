Obituaries » Carrie Conrad

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Steven T. Lawton, 65, of Hebron, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Grant County Hospital in Williamstown, Kentucky. He was a retired bus driver with Boone County Schools Transportation and currently drove a bus for the Ark Encounter in Williamstown.

Steven enjoyed playing softball, watching his grandchildren play sports and swimming with them.

He was preceded in death by parents, James Richard and Margaret (Hundemer) Lawton.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 40 years, Kym (Huth) Lawton; son, Joshua Huth; daughters, Nikki (Rob) Newman and Tori (David Cook) Lawton; grandsons, Josh, Tyler, Karter, Nicholas, Remy; granddaughter, Mabel; and great grandson, Asher.

