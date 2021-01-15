Obituaries » Carolyn S. Doll

Burial Date: January 19, 2021 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Jan. 19, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 159 times















Carolyn Sue Doll, 68 years of age, of Erlanger, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021. Carolyn was the beloved daughter of Lois Powell and the late Carl Albert Doll, Sr. She leaves behind her loving children; Michelle Hoffman (Ken), Diana Buddenberg (Eric) and Chris Jones (Jennifer). She was the loving grandmother of Caroline, Alex, Catherine, Lizzy, Zoey, Audrey, Gabby, Abbey, and C.J. Dear sister of Debbie Clifford (Jimmy), Paul Doll (Diana), and John Doll (Laura). She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Carolyn spent many years as a nurse and took great joy in helping others. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 11 am until the time of service at 1 pm at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. Memorial donations left in Carolyn’s honor are suggested to Saint Elizabeth Foundation/Hospice, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.