Obituaries » Carolyn S. Cole

Burial Date: August 8, 2020 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Aug. 8, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 53 times















As many know her as Sue, passed away on August 3rd 2020 at St.Elizabeth hospital in Ft.Thomas, Ky. She was born on August 17, 1951 (68) in Perry County, Ky, she is the daughter of Sarah and Dewy Hurst who preceded her in death. She married her husband John Cole in 1969. Carolyn spent her time at home raising children and grandchildren that she loved dearly. She is survived by her 4 children, Tammy Cole (Thompson), Marsha Cole, John (Jr) Cole, and Christopher Cole; her 10 grandchildren, Jermey Cole, Michael Cole, Nick Thompson, Kyle Thompson, Danielle Cole, Daryl Creamer, Destiny Collett, Cody Cole, Allyson Cole, and Jonathan Cole; and 1 great-grandchild, Austin Cole. Carolyn is preceded in death by her Brother Paul Hurst, Sister Esta Nash and infant brother known as “Little boy”. She was survived by James and wife Bonnie Hurst, Shirley and husband Ed Lewis, David and wife Yvonne Hurst. Carolyn was a proud member of the Locust Pike Penocostal Church, she loved going to church and loved singing church songs. Her husband John thanks the lord for blessing him with such an amazing woman for 52 years that was an amazing mother and grandmother.