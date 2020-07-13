Obituaries » Carolyn L. Boughner

Burial Date: July 18, 2020 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 July 18, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 25 times















Carolyn Louise (nee Martin) Gossett Boughner, 79, of Fort Thomas, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. Most of Carolyn’s career she worked for US Steel as an Administrative Assistant but also worked at several different department stores. Carolyn enjoyed sewing and was an amazing seamstress. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Joseph Boughner, parents, James Howard and Mildred Louise (nee Dietz) Martin, brothers, Ronald, Gerald and Robert Martin, step-daughter, Mary Barbara Schreiber and grandson, Charles Joseph Raymond Schreiber. Carolyn is survived by her devoted daughters, Lori (David) Wolfzorn and Carrie (Bret) Louder, step-sons, Charles (Ann) Boughner and David (Elizabeth) Boughner, 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Dennis (Cheryl) Martin and Cheryl (late Ken) Heuser. Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas), on Saturday (July 18) from 8:30 am until time of service at 10:00 am with Rev. Michael Sweeney officiating. Guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.