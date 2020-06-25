Obituaries » Carolyn K. Freudenberg

Burial Date: July 1, 2020 Holy Spirit Parish 825 Washington Ave. Newport, KY 41071 July 1, 10:30 a.m.

Carolyn K. Freudenberg, 81, of Wilder, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her residence. She retired from Lucas Automotive as an HR clerk. Carolyn was a member of Holy Spirit Parish in Newport, Kentucky and loved reading. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Freudenberg, her parents, Joseph and Charlotte (nee Reuscher) Krechting and her siblings, Dorothy Krechting, Charlotte Lawrence, Joseph Krechting, Richard Krechting, Melvin Krechting, Donald Krechting and Lawrence Krechting. Carolyn is survived by her devoted children, Joe (Tina) Freudenberg and Tracie Freudenberg, her loving grandchildren, Lindsey and Logan Freudenberg. Visitation on Wednesday (July 1) at Holy Spirit Parish (Newport), from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am with Msgr. William Cleves officiating. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.