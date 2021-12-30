Obituaries » Carolyn J. Monell

Burial Date: January 7, 2022 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 Jan. 7, 6:30 p.m.

Carolyn Joyce Monell, 78, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Villa Spring of Erlanger. Carolyn was born in Cincinnati on June 6, 1943 to the late Cecil and Bertha Mae (Neely-Jones) Warner. She was a homemaker and member of Latonia Christian Church. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Gene Monell and brother Charles Cecil Warner. She is survived by her children Gene “Rusty” Monell (Betty), Paula Preston (Mark), Michelle “Shelly” Ross (David) and Jason Monell (Angie), grandchildren: Bridget, Mandy, Justin (Haruka), Arnie (Jessica), Josh (Tiffany), Jamie, Stephanie, Brandon (Emily), Tyler (Sami), and Brennan, 22 great grandchildren, and several loving nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home Burlington. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation. A reception will follow the service and take place at Linnemann Funeral Home Reception Center.