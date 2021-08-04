Obituaries » Carolyn F. Lawson

Burial Date: August 11, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Aug. 11, 12 p.m.

Carolyn Faye Lawson of Florence passed away on August 4, 2021 at the age of 76. Carolyn enjoyed attending church and reading the Bible when she was able. In her free time she liked shopping, going to Camp Ernst and watching her son fish, hiking and enjoying sweets like brownie bars, she was also a burger fan. Carolyn is survived by her son, Jerry (Lisa) Lawson; granddaughter, Devan Lawson; siblings, Avery Hensley, Russell Hensley, Shelby Hensley, and Vera (Steve) Spears. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Herschel Hensley, Rosco Hensley, J.T. Hensley and her parents, Gillous and Lowvella Hensley. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 12 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home.