Obituaries » Caroline R. Schufler

Burial Date: December 13, 2021 2344 Amsterdam Rd. Villa Hills, KY 41017 Dec. 13, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 2 times















Caroline Riester Diedrichs Scheufler passed away on December 7, 2021, at the age of 100. She was raised in Jefferson, Ohio. She was a retired registered nurse. She received her nursing degree from the Huron School of Nursing. She was a nurse at the then Erieside medical clinic in Willoughby, Ohio during her career. At the time of her death, she resided at the Madonna Manor retirement center in Villa Hills, Kentucky. She formerly resided in Cape Coral, Florida, and before then in Kirtland, Ohio. Her parents were the late Albert Riester and Lillian Riester of Jefferson, Ohio. Her first husband, Vernon Diedrichs of Mentor, Ohio, died in 1974. Her second husband, Fred B. Scheufler died in 2011. Her daughter, Joan Marie Scheufler, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, died in 2003. She is survived by the following children: Gary (Peggy) Diedrichs of Sausalito, California, Raymond (Patricia) Diedrichs of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Robert (Bert) Diedrichs of Chardon, Ohio; and Marilyn (James) Saad of Bexley, Ohio, Janice (David) Bauer of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Michele Ann Scheufler, of Westlake, Ohio; six grandchildren; and, also great grandchildren, and many friends. Because of COVID-19 virus restrictions, on Monday, December 13, only immediate family are invited for visitation at 9:30 a.m., at the Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Avenue, Fort Wright, Kentucky 41017, and at 11 a.m. for the funeral Mass at the Madonna Manor Chapel, 2344 Amsterdam Road, Villa Hills, Kentucky (with Rev. John Riesenberg). At a later time, the internment will occur at All Souls Cemetery in the Chardon, Ohio area. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Madonna Manor, 2344 Amsterdam Road, Villa Hills, KY 41017, or Hospice of the Blue Grass, 51 Cavalier Blvd., Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042 or a church or charity of your choice.