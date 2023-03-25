Obituaries » Carole Busam Deitsch

Burial Date: March 31, 2023 Dobbling Funeral Home 106 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 March 31, 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Carole (nee: Deitsch) Busam, 85, of Cincinnati, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

She was a retired Supervisor with Burke Marketing Research. Carole’s family was the most important thing to her and her life centered around her children & grandchildren. She was an avid shopper and loved field trips and vacations with her family.

Carole was born December 26, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Raymond Deitsch and Catherine (nee: Walterman) Deitsch. She was preceded in death by her Husband Jerry Busam and Sons, David Busam & Tommy Busam.

Carole is survived by her Daughters, Diane (Kenny) Kissel, Susie (Mark) VanPelt, JoAnne (AJ) Sawyer, Daughter in Law, Rhonda Busam, Grandchildren, Jenny, Ryan, Jacob, Zach, Jordan, Mallory, Ellie, Julia, Megan, Ava & Mya, Great Grandchildren, Colton, Lucas & Knox.

Visitation 9:30 am to 11:30 am, Friday, March 31, 2023 at Dobbling Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St. Suite, 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Hospice Of Cincinnati Anderson, 7691 Five Mile Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45230.