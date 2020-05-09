Obituaries » Carole A. Kinstler

Service will be held at a later date.

Carole A. (nee Hecker) Kinstler, 74 of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on May 9, 2020 at the Seasons at Alexandria, KY. Carole was born May 4, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Ervin and Thelma Smith Hecker. Carole was a graduate of Bellevue High School. She was a homemaker, worked in sales at McAlpins and Dillards Department Stores. She loved to read, shop, and most of all loved her family. Carole is survived by her Husband of 51 years, Norbert R. Kinstler, Daughters, Debra Kinstler and Lori (Gary) Crawford, Grandson, Nicholas. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Carole’s Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson Support and Wellness, University Of Cincinnati, 260 Stetson Street, Suite 2300, Cincinnati, Oh 45267-0525.