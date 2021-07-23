Obituaries » Carole A. Foltz Moser

Burial Date: July 29, 2021

Carole Ann (Moser) Foltz, 82, of Crestview Hills, KY, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on July 23rd, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jerry Foltz; her parents, Fred and Helen Moser; and her siblings, Helen Therese Vocke, Fred “Rudy” Moser Jr., Jane Rakel, and Joe Moser. Carole is survived by daughters Andrea Foltz, Natalie Foltz Deglow, Stefanie (Lance) Reid, Amy (Marc) Chapman, and Lindsay (Dan) Link along with nine grandchildren. Music was an important part of Carole’s life. She was a member of Mother of God Choral Club in the 1950s, performed in the Cotton Follies, and sang with the choir at St. Pius X Church for many years. Prior to marriage and motherhood she worked as a secretary in downtown Cincinnati for a whiskey distributor, JTS Brown, and later in life enjoyed being a volunteer in the gift shop at St. Elizabeth Hospital where she worked for more than two decades. In addition to many hobbies, including ceramics, golf, and playing Bridge with lifelong friends, she enjoyed chatting by the pool with the ladies at Summit Hills Country Club to “get a little sun” on her legs. Carole loved fashion, was an impeccable dresser, and the ultimate resource for any questions about etiquette or how to be a consummate hostess. She will be remembered for her quick wit and always managing to successfully pull April Fools’ Day jokes on her daughters. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 29th at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, Kentucky. There will be a visitation at the church beginning at 3:30pm with Mass immediately following at 5:30pm. Sympathy may be expressed by making a memorial donation to St. Pius X Church.