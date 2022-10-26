Obituaries » Carol S. Walton

Burial Date: October 29, 2022 Kento Boo Baptist Church 634 Kenta Boo Florence, KY 41042 Oct. 29, 12 p.m.

Carol S. Walton, 77, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood. She was a retired nurse with St. Luke and St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence.

Carol was the last living charter member of Kento-Boo Baptist Church in Florence where she played the church organ for over 30 years. She was the 1963 Boone County High School Homecoming Queen. Carol enjoyed cross word puzzles, cooking, sewing and the Boone County High School Alumni Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Pearl Wilson Duvall; and brother, Donald Glenn Duvall.

Survivors include daughters, Michelle (Bill) Westerkamp, Cathie Lightner and Heather (Greg) Engler; brother, James (Linda) Duvall; grandchildren, Christopher, Liam, Olivia, Ashley, and Taylor; and great grandchildren, Colin, and Rhett.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. at Kento-Boo Baptist Church in Florence, with a memorial service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the church. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.