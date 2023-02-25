Obituaries » Carol S. Chalk Stucker

Burial Date: March 4, 2023 Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 March 4, 10 - 10:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 42 times















Carol Sue Chalk (nee. Stucker), 82, of Fort Thomas and formerly of Newport, passed away on Saturday, February 25th at Rosedale Green, Covington. She was a homemaker who loved yard work, arts and crafts, animals and spending time with family. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Thelma Stucker; husband, Gary Cecil Chalk and brother, Frank Stucker. She is survived by her daughters, Jodie (Tim) Brogan & Jackie (Steve) Skaggs; grandson, T.J. Brogan and granddaughter, Carlie Brogan. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 3rd at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 4th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas with Interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017.