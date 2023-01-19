Obituaries » Carol S. Baldwin

Burial Date: January 23, 2023

Carol Sue Baldwin, 80, of Dayton, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was born on October 8, 1942, to the late Vester and Viola Wiseman. Carol enjoyed crafting, going to casinos, and spending time with friends and family. Carol was a good-hearted person and a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her daughters, Patty Griffith(Joe), Barbara Baldwin, Kimberly Baldwin; son, David Baldwin; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Butch Wiseman; sister, Louise Wiseman; and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Marie Baldwin; her sisters, Loraine and RuthAnn; and brothers, Buddy, Vester, and Jerry. She will be missed by many. Graveside services will be held at 2PM, Monday, January 23, 2022, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice.