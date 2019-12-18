Obituaries » Carol M. Martin

Burial Date: December 27, 2019

The strong and loving Carol Mae Martin (nee: Molique) died surrounded by loved ones at home on December 18, 2019 at the age of 76. She was a wonderful woman who willingly stepped into the role of caregiver for anyone who needed it. Over the years Carol gained a second family in her sisterhood of friends. Carol enjoyed spending time with family, especially her ten grandchildren. After more than 20 years, Carol retired from UPS and joined the Com-Air team so she could reap the travel benefits. She traveled as much as she could, taking her friends with her. Carol’s warm heart and optimistic personality will be dearly missed by those who survive her; daughters, Teresa (Richard) Peters, Kimberly (Scott) Prussia, Christina (Aaron) Goetz; sons, Kenneth (Julie) Martin, David (Mindy) Martin; sister, Judy (Pat) Goins; brother, Mike (Diane) Molique; several nieces and nephews, and ten beloved grandchildren. Carol is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Dale Martin and parents, George and Rita Molique. A visitation for Carol will be held on Friday, December 27th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY with a service to follow. Afterword, burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery where she will join her husband Raymond. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 644 Linn Street #1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.